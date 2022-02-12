Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $494.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002910 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004934 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.