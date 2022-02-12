Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $60.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

