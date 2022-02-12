Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.