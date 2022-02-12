BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.17.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $14.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,658. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.