BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 55.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.