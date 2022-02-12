BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by 55.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.88 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 257,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

