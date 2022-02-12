BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SGFY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of SGFY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.