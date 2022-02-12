BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of W&T Offshore worth $38,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

WTI opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

