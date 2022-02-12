BlackRock Inc. Has $37.73 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $37,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HCKT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

