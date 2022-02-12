BlackRock Inc. Has $39.76 Million Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ducommun worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DCO stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

