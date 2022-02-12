BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BKT opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.