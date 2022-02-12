BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period.

Shares of BIT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 169,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

