BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $14.39 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
