BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 142.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

BST opened at $44.32 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

