Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

APRN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.38. 4,465,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,179. Blue Apron has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $153.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $28,720.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,791 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

