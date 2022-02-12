B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 540 ($7.30). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.01) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.13) to GBX 685 ($9.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.10 ($8.28).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 571.40 ($7.73) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 848.53 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 599.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.91), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($316,430,020.28).

B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

