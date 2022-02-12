BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

GROY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

GROY opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,205,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gold Royalty by 3,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,880,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,570 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $5,508,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

