BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) vs. Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Head to Head Comparison

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 28.05% N/A N/A

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Private Bancorp of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $11.84 billion 3.71 $3.59 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.35 $20.75 million $3.73 8.38

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOC Hong Kong and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 0 1 4.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Volatility & Risk

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BOC Hong Kong beats Private Bancorp of America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

