BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $12,351,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

