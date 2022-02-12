Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.28.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

