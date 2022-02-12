Bramshill Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

