Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $966,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after buying an additional 802,756 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 209,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 128,104 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

