Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.35

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as low as $11.60. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,170.44 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgford Foods in the second quarter worth $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgford Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

