Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.97 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

BHF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

