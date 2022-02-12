Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.