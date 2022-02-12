Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.