Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.68. 116,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,552. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.40 million, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.