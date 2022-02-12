Brokerages Anticipate Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kore Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. Kore Group has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.