Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.47 Million

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post sales of $574.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the highest is $576.40 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $463.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,045. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

