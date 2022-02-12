Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $7.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $6.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $36.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $303.23. The company had a trading volume of 321,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,063. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $205.61 and a twelve month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

