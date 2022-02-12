Brokerages Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Sientra stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

