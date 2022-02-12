Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.86 Million

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post sales of $767.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $790.50 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $93.54 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

