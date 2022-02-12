Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to report ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million.

APVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

APVO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 163,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.