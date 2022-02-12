Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 256,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,757. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

