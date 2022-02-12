Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. eHealth posted earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

eHealth stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,814. eHealth has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.