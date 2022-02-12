Brokerages Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 33,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,074. The stock has a market cap of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fanhua by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

