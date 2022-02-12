Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

