Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $591.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $594.36 million. TTEC reported sales of $570.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 156,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,044. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

