Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $43.20

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

