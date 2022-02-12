Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $43.20

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,757,750 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after buying an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.