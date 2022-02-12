Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price at $135.17

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

EMN traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 882,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

