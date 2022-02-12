Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target at $1,315.00

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,315.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.74) to GBX 1,315 ($17.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

