Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) PT at GBX 235.57

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.57 ($3.19).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

LON:MKS traded down GBX 4.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 196.65 ($2.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,234,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,583. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 129.25 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 227.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

