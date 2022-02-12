Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $192.09

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. 648,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.66. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $211.76.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

