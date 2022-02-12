Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $192.09

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.80.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.92. 648,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $211.76.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.