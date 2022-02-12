Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $245.86

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $304.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

