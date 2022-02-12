Brokerages Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $245.86

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $304.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
