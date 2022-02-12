Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target at $37.56

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 550,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,080. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 345.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

