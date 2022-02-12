Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $62.00

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in United Airlines by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. 15,711,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

