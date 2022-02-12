Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $179.41

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.88.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of WING stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
