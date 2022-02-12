Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $179.41

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of WING stock opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

