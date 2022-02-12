Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 89023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

