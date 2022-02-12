Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Trading Up 8.1%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$78.85 and last traded at C$77.82. Approximately 447,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,507,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM.A shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.02. The firm has a market cap of C$116.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

In related news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

