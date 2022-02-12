Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.